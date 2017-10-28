Madlang pipol kinilig sa ‘kissing photo’ nina John Lloyd at Ellen By Jobert Sucaldito Bandera

KALAT na kalat na ngayon ang bagong kissing video/photo ng magdyowang Ellen Adarna at John Lloyd Cruz. No, hindi naman mahalay ang kanilang video, in fact, marami pa ngang kinilig sa kanilang dalawa. Ang nasabing kissing photo ay kuha mula sa Instagram post ng kaibigan nina Ellen at Lloydie na si Doreen Ting. Kinunan niya ng snapshot ang rumored couple habang hinahalikan ni John Lloyd si Ellen sa pisngi habang sila’y nagbi-video call. Sa pagkakaalam ko, nasa Switzerland pa rin ang ating love birds at doon naman nagpapakaligaya habang wala silang trabaho. Maraming followers ang dalawa sa social media ang nagsasabi na mukhang seryoso na nga ang kanilang relasyon at walang sinumang pwedeng sumira sa kanilang pagsasama.

