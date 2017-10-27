Blockbuster trade ng SMB-KIA tuloy

Inaprubahan ni PBA commissioner Chito Narvasa Biyernes ng hapon ang kontrobersyal na trade sa pagitan ng San Miguel at Kia. Makukuha ng Beermen ang top pick ng Picanto sa 2017 PBA Draft na gagawin sa Linggo sa Robinsons Place, Manila. Ang 6-foot-7 Fil-German na si Christian Standardinger ang maingay na pangalan para maging overall pick. Bilang kapalit, mapupunta sa Kia ang beteranong si Ronald Tubid kasama si Jay-R Reyes, Rashawn McCarthy at 2019 first round draft pick ng San Miguel.

