5 carnapper patay sa engkuwentro

Patay ang limang hinihinalang carnapper nang makipagbarilan sa mga pulis sa Pozorrubio, Pangasinan, Biyernes ng tanghali, ayon sa pulisya. Patay ang limang hinihinalang carnapper nang makipagbarilan sa mga pulis sa Pozorrubio, Pangasinan, Biyernes ng tanghali, ayon sa pulisya. Dead on the spot ang apat na suspek, habang ang isa’y dinala pa sa ospital pero binawian ng buhay, sabi ni Chief Insp. Melecio Mina, hepe ng Pozorrubio Police, nang kapanayamin ng Bandera sa telepono. Inaalam pa ang pagkakakilanlan ng lima, na naengkuwentro ng mga alagad ng batas sa Brgy. Poblacion, District 2, dakong alas-12:30. Mga miyembro ng Pozorrubio Police, Provincial Intelligence Branch, at Regional Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit 1 ang nagsagawa ng operasyon laban sa mga suspek, na sangkot umano sa likod ng ilang insidente ng pagnanakaw sa lalawigan, ayon naman kay Chief Insp. Norman Florentino, tagapagsalita ng provincial police. Narekober sa mga napatay ang tatlong pistolized 12-gauge shot gun, tatlong kalibre-.38 revolver, isang replica ng kalibre-.45 pistola, at ang sinakyan nilang Toyota Fortuner. “Yung Fortuner, kinarnap yun kahapon lang sa Dagupan City,” ani Mina. Walang nasugatan sa mga operatiba, aniya.

