DU30 itinalaga si Año bilang Undersecretary ng DILG

PORMAL nang itinalaga ni Pangulong Duterte si dating Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Eduardo Año bilang Undersecretary ng Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) isang araw matapos siyang magretiro.

Nagretiro si Año noong Oktubre 26 matapos naman ang kanyang mandatory retirement sa edad na 56.

Nauna nang inihayag ni Duterte na itatalaga niya si Año bilang Secretary ng DILG, bagamat isang taon pa bago siya makaupo sa puwesto.

Sa ilalim ng batas, may isang taon ban bago maitalaga ang mga opisyal ng militar bilang Secretary ng isang ahensiya.

Nangyari ang pagreretiro ni Año matapos ideklara ng militar na tapos na ang operasyon sa Marawi City.

