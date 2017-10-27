Walang banta ng terorismo sa Asean summit-NCRPO

SINABI ng National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) na wala itong na-detect na anumang banta sa nakatakdang Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit na gaganapin sa Maynila dalawang linggo mula ngayon.
“As of this time wala tayong namo-monitor na (we are not monitoring any) clear and present danger on any imminent terror attack dito sa (here in) Metro Manila,” sabi ni NCRPO chief Police Director Oscar Albayalde.
“But we assume (that) the terror threat here in Metro Manila is always high para hindi kami (so that we are not) complacent and we will always be on our toes,” dagdag ni Albayalde.
Gaganapin ang Asean Summit and mula Nobyembre 10 hanggang Nobyembre 15.
Ginawa ni Albayalde ang pagtiyak matapos maaresto ang isang suporter at financier ng teroristang grupo na Maute na siyang nanguna sa paglusob sa Marawi City simula noong Mayo 23, 2017 na tumagal ng limang buwan.
“Despite this series of arrest, Metro Manila remains very peaceful and we are very much ready to receive the 22 leaders in the upcoming Asean Summit and the 3,000 delegates with them,” ayon pa Albayalde.
