Opisyal na social media account ng Office of Presidential Spokesperson bumanat sa media

SA harap ng mga ulat ng napipintong pagsibak ni Pangulong Duterte kay Presidential Spokesperson

Ernesto Abella, binatikos ng opisyal na social media account ng Office of the Presidential Spokesperson ang ilang miyembro ng media.

“Si pia at si lourd devera pantay na sa kakupalan,” sa isang komento sa official account ng Office of the Presidential Spokesperson.

Nangyari ito habang isinasagawa ang regular na briefing sa Malacanang na Mindanao Hour kung kapansin-pansin na wala si Abella.

Si Granada ay reporter ng Rappler na nakatalaga sa Malacanang samantalang si de Vera ay taga-TV5.

Ito’y sa harap naman ng mga ulat na si Partylist Rep. Harry Roque na ang papalit na Presidential Spokesperson.

Agad namang nagpalabas ng pahayag ang opisina ni Abella sa nangyari.

“The aforementioned comment was written by a former Administrator of the page who is no longer connected with the Office. The said comment does not reflect the official and personal views of the Presidential Spokesperson or his office on the individuals being referred to,” giit ng OPS.

Agad namang tinanggal ang kontrobersiyal na post.

Itinanggi naman ni Assistant to the Presidential Spokesperson China Jocson na tinanggal na si Abella.

“As of this moment, he is still Presidential Spokesperson and since he is in town, we may… you may hear from him next week. He may still give briefings if he is in town. If he doesn’t push through with the trip, he may still give briefings next week,” sabi ni Jocson.