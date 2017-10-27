Financier ng Maute naaresto sa QC

NAARESTO ng mga otoridad ang umano’y suporter at financier ng teroristang grupong Maute sa Quezon City, ayon aa pulisya. Nangongolekta umano si Rasdy Malawani, 42, ng pera mula sa mga may-ari ng shop sa isang mall sa Novalichesna kanyang pinapatakbo at pinapadala ang pera sa misis ni Madie Maute, kapatid na lalaki ng mga notoryus na lider na siyang nanguna sa paglusob sa Marawi City noong Mayo 23, 2017. Ayon pa sa mga pulis, pinaghihinalaang nagsisilbing front si Malawani ni Ominta Romato Maute alyas Farhana, ang nanay at financier ng teroristang grupo. Kasalukuyang nakakulong si Farhana sa Bicutan Jail matapos maaresto sa Lanao del Sur noong Hunyo. Ang Maute Group ang nasa likod ng limang buwang paglusob sa Marawi City, kung saan 900 terorista, 165 tropa ng gobyerno at 45 sibilyan ang namatay. Sinabi ni Quezon City Police District (QCPD) director Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar na naaresto si Malawani sa kanyang bahay sa Quezon City kamakalawa,?kung saan nahulihan siya !ng .45 pistola, isang rocket propelled grenade, at mga resibo sa bangko.

