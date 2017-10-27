Aljur nagmakaawa kay Robin: Kung may nagawa man akong kasalanan, sorry po! By Ervin Santiago Bandera

NAGMAKAAWA na si Aljur Abrenica kay Robin Padilla alang-alang kay Kylie Padilla at sa kanilang anak na si Alas. Nag-sorry ang aktor kay Binoe at humiling na sana’y patawarin na siya kung anuman ang nagawa niyang kasalanan. “Kung mapapanood man niya (Robin) ito…kung may nagawa man po ako na sa tingin ninyo na hindi maganda o naging kasalanan ko, humihingi na po ako ng sorry ninyo. Dahil si Kylie po wala naman akong balak pabayaan yan mahal ko po yan. “At may tatay po ako. Kasi nakikita ko yung saya ng tatay ko pag nakikita niya yung apo niya. At gusto ko rin makiita yun ni Kylie sa tatay niya,” pahayag ni Aljur sa panayam ng Tonight With Boy Abunda. Sa pagkakaalam daw ng aktor, “Okay naman kami through Kylie, nagkakaroon ng komunikasyon. Tito Robin, nandito lang po ako, sana po bukas yung pintuan n’yo.” Ayon kay Aljur sa kabila ng mga pagsubok na hinaharap nila ngayon ni Kylie, mas tumibay pa raw ang kanilang pagsasama. Tungkol naman sa pagpapakasal, “Anytime pwede ‘yan mangyari. Kasi ako nag-propose na ako ng pagmamahal ko sa kanya noon pa, before we got back together. Kumbaga, tuma-timing lang kami.”

