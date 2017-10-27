KathNiel fans kay Angel: Dapat alam mo kung saan ka lulugar!

MAGALANG ang sagot ni Angel Locsin sa isang KathNiel fan who felt na natatalbugan na ang idols nila sa La Luna Sangre magmula nang pumasok siya muli sa eksena bilang Jacintha Magsaysay, a political strategist.

“Dear Ms. Angel Locsin, we greatly appreciate your talent but please know your place in the story. You should know if you are getting so much attention in the story already,” said one KathNiel fan.

“Hi! I’m sorry u feel that way. I think you really have to wait & see how things would play out.

Everything will make perfect sense someday,” mahinahon at marespetong sagot niya sa faney.

“One day, everything will make perfect sense. Just be patient,” dagdag pa niya.