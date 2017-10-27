Tambalang KissMarc binuwag na; Kisses tuloy ang laban

MARAMING fans ng KissMarc tandem ang na-shock nang kumpirmahin ni Kisses Delavin na hindi na sila magka-loveteam ni Marco Gallo.

“We’re no longer a pair. Pero I want to thank everybody who supported us ever since,” said Kisses in an interview.

Nang tanungin kung okay pa rin ba sila ni Marco, ito lang ang nasabi ni Kisses, “The Lord is my strength. I can do anything no matter what happens in my life. I will always fight. Alam ko na I will be good.”

Kung matatandaan, nagkaroon ng hindi pagkakaunawaan ang dalawa nang sabay silang mag-guest sa online show na Kapamilya Chat.