Laos na boldstar inupakan sa fake news; napahiya sa ‘pagpatay’ kay Isabel Granada

PINALAGAN ng asawa ni Isabel Granada na si Arnel Cowley ang kumalat sa social media na patay na ang kanyang aktres na asawa.

Sa isang interview, Arnel denied that his wife is already dead matapos ma-comatose sa Qatar, “To the news that says my wife Isabel Granada has passed is incorrect!” Arnel wailed in one interview.

“Please respect our privacy and please do not make speculations or misinform the public,” dagdag pa niya.

Isa raw ang laos na boldstar ang nag-post sa kanyang social media account na patay na si Isabel.

Agad-agad na binura ng starlet ang kanyang post sa takot sigurong ma-bash. Nakakahiya naman ang boldstar na ito. Imagine, hindi pa patay si Isabel pero pinatay na niya? Tapos binura at hindi napanindigan ang kanyang post. Nagmukha tuloy siyang tanga!!!