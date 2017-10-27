Mga guard sa mall nataranta sa pagsugod ng AlDub fans By Jun Nardo Bandera

IPINAKITANG muli ng AlDub Nation ang petmalu na suporta nila sa kanilang idol na si Maine Mendoza. All out ang support nila sa launching ng “Yup, I Am That Girl”, na ginanap nu’ng hapon sa Trinoma. Alam naman nilang 1 p.m. pa ang announcement sa registration ng book launch pero madaling-araw pa lang ay may mga tao nang naka-stand by sa labas ng mall, huh! Nang unti-unti nang lumiliwanag, nagkaroon na ng pila at umabot na sa harap ng isang drug store! Tweet ng GMA Network, “Madaling araw pa lang, may nakapila na para sa #YupIAmThatGirl book launch ni @mainedcm! Good luck, Menggay!” Kita naman sa naglabasang videos sa pila na tarantang-taranta ang guards ng mall nang magpasukan na ang fans sa loob. Tweet naman ni Meng sa mahabang pila ng fans, “Huy grabe kayo, mamaya pang 4PM yung event ah! Pero salamat sobra! Kain kain at tulog tulog din!” Good luck na lang kung masusunod ang guidelines na inilabas ng publisher the night before ng book launch, huh!

