Janine Gutierrez nagdesisyon na: Kapuso pa rin ako!

TINULDUKAN na ni Janine Gutierrez ang ispekulasyon na lalayas na siya sa GMA Network nang muli siyang pumirma ng kontrata sa istasyon nitong nakaraang mga araw.

Ilang beses na siyang nabigyan ng malalaking project sa GMA tulad ng Dangwa, Villa Quintana, Once Again at Legally Blind so, why rock the rock?

“I have complete trust and confidence with my home network which I consider m family, my home.

I will always be grateful for the trust that GMA family has given me,” pahayag ni Janine.

Makakatuwang ng GMA Artist Center ang LVD Management ni Leo Dominguez sa pagsasaayos ng ilan niyang proyekto kabilang na ang isang primetime series na hindi pa puwedeng ilabas ang detalye.

Sa ngayon, isang advocacy project tungkol sa environment ang kanyang tinatapos, ang “Unbroken Hearts.” Malapit na ring ilabas ang theme song ng series na kanyang ni-record sa States kasama ang record producer na Red One.

May mga fans naman si Janine na nag-suggest sa GMA na sana’y pagtambalin din sila ng kanyang masugid na manliligaw na si Rayver Cruz sa isang project.