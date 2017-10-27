Pacman makikipagboksing laban sa kasamaan By Jun Nardo Bandera

IBANG laban ang haharapin ni Sen. Manny Pacquiao sa muli niyang pagbabalik sa telebisyon. Hindi sa boxing ring ang akyat niya para sa misyong bigyan ng karangalan ang bansa kungdi ipaalam sa manonood ang tunay na misyon niya sa buhay. Presenter ang role ngayon ng senador sa GMA weekly anthology na Stories of the Soul. Inspiring stories mula sa Bibliya ang handog niya upang magsilbing gabay at inspirasyon ng mga tao. Aminado si Sen. Manny na naligaw din siya ng landas dahil sa kasikatan at kayamanang natamasa niya bilang boksingero. Changed man na siya ngayon kaya nais niyang ibahagi sa manonood ang istoryang kapupulutan ng aral sa programang magsisimula ngayong Linggo, Okt. 29. Pagbibidahan ni Andrea Torres ang unang kuwentong hatid ng Stories of the Soul kung saan makakasama rin si Mike Tan.

