Health secretary ni GMA itinalaga ni Duterte sa DOH By Bella Cariaso Bandera

ITINALAGA ni Pangulong Duterte ang dating kalihim ng Department of Health noong panahon ni dating pangulo at ngayon ay Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo na si Francisco Duque III bilang bagong Secretary ng DOH. Pinirmahan ni Duterte ang appointment ni Duque bilang ad interim Secretary kahapon. Matatandaang nagsilbi si Duque bilang DOH secretary sa termino ni Arroyo at pagkatapos ay itinalagang chairman ng Civil Service Commission (CSC). (Bella Cariaso)

