Gretchen pinuri ng mga netizen habang nasa simbahan

EVEN a church visit merited Gretchen Barretto seemingly endless attention.

We saw her recent Instagram video nang bisitahin niya ang blessing ng Basilica ng Tarlac at kitang-kita sa video ang enthusiasm ng mga pari na magpakuha ng picture kasama siya.

La Greta was wearing a white terno. Kahit na simple lang, still may dating ang Filipiniana dress ni Greta. Kahit paano ay exposed ang kanyang likod at half plunging ang kanyang neckline.

“9 am Basilica of Tarlac Blessing. Built by our dear Gerry Ramos who is also celebrating his birthday today,” caption ni La Greta sa kanyang dalawang Instagram videos.

Ang daming pumuri sa outfit ni Greta.

“Wow!!! Rocking it, even in chuch dress.”

“Ms. Gretch you are beautiful in a simple dress like this. It’s shows your elegant beauty..like your simplicity.”

“Yay! That’s a different take of a Filipiniana, very modern!”

“Namangha ang mga priests, ha!”

“A lady with a class.”

In another IG video, rumampa si La Greta sa loob ng kanilang bahay. She dropped hints na may konting renovation na gagawin sa kanyang house with her partner Tonyboy Cojuangco leading the interior design plan.

“My dada is playing interior designer for our home (you’ve got talent mr. You’ve got good taste,” caption ni La Greta sa IG video niya.