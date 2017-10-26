Mikee nagsenti nang muling maka-bonding sina Donna at Regine: Grabe, ang saya-saya!



MASAHE mula sa anak na si Nate at pa-cheese mula naman sa asawang si Ogie Alcasid ang premyo ni Regine Velasquez matapos ang matagumpay ng dalawang gabing concert nito sa Mall of Asia Arena nitong nakaraang Sabado at Linggo.

Overload ang kasiyahan ni Regs sa selebrasyon ng 30 years niya sa showbiz at may hang-over pa hanggang ngayon ang nakapanood sa pabulosang performance niya.

Pero nahaluan naman ng senti moments si Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski matapos ang reunion nila nina Regine at Donna Cruz sa nasabing concert sa pagkanta ng “I Can” na theme song ng movie nilang “Do Re Mi.” Habang bumibirit sa stage, magkasamang nagpakuha ng photo sina Donna at Mikee.

Pabalik na kasi ng Cebu si Donna at hindi pa nila kapwa alam kung kailan uli sila magkakasama.

“Yung tapos na yung part namin sa show at nasesenti na dahil uuwi na si Doings sa Cebu. @donnacruzyl. Hindi niyo po alam kung gaano niyo po kami napapasaya at na-inspire. We are so blessed and honoured. May God bless you all abundantly! To God be the glory! Thank you, Lord!” bahagi ng post ni Mikee.

Anyway, after ng “R3.0” concert ng Songbird, dadayo sa America sina Regine at Ogie para sa kanilang US Concert Tour na magsisimula ngayong Oct. 29 sa Pittsburg, California, titled “Mr & Mrs. A.” Then fly sila sa Las Vegas, New York, San Diego at Los Angeles.

Pagbalik nila sa bansa, paghahandaan naman ni Ogie ang concert niya sa Newport Performing Arts sa Resorts World sa Nov. 30, ang “The Soundtrack of My Life” kung saan special guest si Regine.