Isabel Granada nag-collapse habang nasa Qatar, comatose

NA-SHOCK ang mundo ng showbiz nang mabalitang comatose ngayon ang aktres na si Isabel Granada dahil sa aneurysm.

Sa Facebook post ng kaibigan ni Isabel na si Bianca Lapus, sinabi nitong isinugod ang aktres sa isang ospital sa Doha, Qatar dahil bigla na lang itong nag-collapse habang nasa Philippine Trade Tourism Conference bilang celebrity speaker na ginanap sa Shangri-La Doha.

Kasama raw ni Isabel sa Doha ang kanyang mister na si Arnel Principe-Cowley.

Ayon kay Bianca Lapus, “I would like to ask for healing prayers for my dear friend, sis Isabel Granada. She was rushed at the Heart Hospital Hamad Medical Corp. Now at HGH (Hamad General Hospital) in Qatar.

“I have not communicated with her family yet. I’m waiting for updates. But the initial info I got is from our dear Robby Tarroza, according to his post, Isa is in critical condition. Massive internal bleeding in the head. Aneurysm.

“She suddenly collapsed lang daw. So I’m doing my best to get updates from the people who are there now. Please please she needs prayer warriors now. Thank you also to Michael Soliven a nurse who is there in Qatar now for updating me such a big help.”

Ilang sandali lang ay nag-post uli si Bianca sa FB ng, “UPDATE: ISA IS IN A COMA NOW. She was rushed at Heart Hospital and status was post cardiac arrest.

“But according to the nurse I chatted with in Qatar, she was transferred to Hamad Hospital and its confirmed she has internal bleeding and aneurysm.

“She will undergo a major operation anytime now. But according to the respiratory therapist she had 6 times cardiac arrest. Please let’s pray for Isa.”

Humiling din ng dasal ang kaibigan at ka-loveteam noon ni Isabel na si Chuckie Dreyfus na isa na rin ngayong celebrity vlogger. Aniya sa kanyang FB message, “I myself woke up to this very terrible news. I have spoken to her husband and am currently keeping tabs on her status.”

“I would just like to ask everyone for prayers for Isa’s quick recovery and restoration. Just a quick prayer. Anywhere you may be. Spare a minute of your time or perhaps just a couple of seconds.”

Narito naman ang official statement ng asawa ni Isabel na si Arnel Cowley, “To all family and friends, please pray for my wife Isabel Granada who is in ICU at Doha, Qatar in a critical condition. She suffered from a brain hemorrhage which indicates aneurism and in turn affected her heart. She collapsed suddenly without warning yesterday afternoon and is still not responding.”

“I have released this statement to end inaccurate speculations during this hard time for myself and the rest of the family and I would also like to thank the people that’s supporting me here in Doha,” sabi pa ni Arnel.

