Enchong, Sylvia game na game sa kissing scene

WALANG arte-arteng nakipaghalikan si Sylvia Sanchez kay Enchong Dee sa “aswang” movie nilang “Nay” na kasali sa Cinema One Originals Festival 2017.

Kahapon, sa ginanap na grand presscon ng C1 Originals filmfest, ibinahagi ni Ibyang ang “kissing scene” nila ni Enchong.

“Ganito ang feeling ko, okay lang kaya ito kay Enchong? Kasi hello ang tanda ko. Si Enchong, parang ‘Tita Sylvia, ano ba magkaibigan tayo.’ So, noong ginanun ako ni Enchong eh di go!” kuwento ng aktres.

“Hindi naman talaga kissing scene, mayroong istorya. Basta mayroon, ayaw kong i-reveal. Ngayon dumating sa point na kailangang mag-abot ang lips namin.

“Pero thankful ako kasi hindi nag-inarte si Enchong, naging game siya. Gusto niya talagang ‘panindigan ko ito Tita, karakter ko ito, tinanggap ko ito.’ Kaya thankful ako kay Enchong,” dagdag pa ni Ibyang.

Para naman kay Enchong, “Ang sarap lang katrabaho. Bibihira ka magkaroon ng senior actors na very supportive and on the go pagdating sa eksena. She really jumps into the scene. Kung ano ang ibigay sa amin ni direk (Kip Oebanda), pag-uusapan namin kahit sa picture lang eh nailalabas namin kapag makita niyo sa pelikula. Makikita niyo grabe kakumportable nitong dalawa. Actually it’s weird pero magkaibigan kami.”

Kasama rin sa pelikulang “Nay” si Hashtag Jameson Blake.

Magsisimula ang Cinema One Originals Festival 2017 sa Nov. 13 hanggang 21 sa Trinoma, Glorietta, Gateway, UP Cine Adarna, Cinema 76 at Cinematheque.