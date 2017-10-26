Sharon dedma sa mga banat ng mag-amang Duterte kay Sen. Kiko

IF THERE exists a competition of sorts on social media, noticeably ito’y sa pagitan nina Sharon Cuneta at Kris Aquino who take turns with their respective hugot lines na kung saan man nanggagaling arouses the curiosity of the netizens as it causes confusion.

Unlike Kris’ entries, nakakahon na ang mga posts ni Sharon which tend to perplex rather than enlighten.

Often, Sharon’s posts are nothing but snippets of the past long forgotten na mukhang siya lang naman ang interesado.

Pero nitong mga nagdaang araw when her husband Sen. Francis Pangilinan has had his share of editorial infamy—mula kay Davao City Mayor Sarah Duterte who spilled the beans about his presidential ambition na sinundan ng matinding banat ni Pangulong Digong on juvenile justice—Sharon’s no-post stance seems oddly surprising.

Confronted with such issues involving her family, “silence mode” is an unlikely behavior na nakasanayan na ng publiko kay Sharon.

Ang kanyang pananahimik—sa halip na magbigay ito sa kanya ng pagkakataon to be heard—all the more sends a telling sign tungkol sa estado ng marital status nila ng senador.

Kung ita-timeline kasi natin ang mga previous posts ni Sharon, she wouldn’t drag Kiko into the foray of her domestic life.

Puro na lang mga anak niya ang kanyang hina-highlight, short of putting her husband as the last person on her list of priorities.

Albeit implied, walang direktang pag-amin mula kay Sharon if her marriage to Kiko has hit rock bottom.

Her enthusiasm din naman kasi towards her work is a betrayal that her personal issues have taken a heavy toll on her career.

Pero may kasabihan, walang mabaho ang hindi aalingasaw (we’re not literally saying that there’s stench within the Pangilinan household).

Isang araw marahil ay isasambulat din ni Sharon ang katotohanan sa social media, tutal naman ay dito na niya nakasanayang magsumbong.