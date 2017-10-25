Bus mula Marawi naaksidente; 2 kawal, driver sugatan By John Roson Bandera

Tatlo katao, kabilang ang dalawang sundalo, ang nasugatan nang maaksidente ang bus na naghahatid ng mga sundalong mula Marawi City, sa Iligan City, Lanao del Norte, Miyerkules ng umaga, ayon sa pulisya. Tatlo katao, kabilang ang dalawang sundalo, ang nasugatan nang maaksidente ang bus na naghahatid ng mga sundalong mula Marawi City, sa Iligan City, Lanao del Norte, Miyerkules ng umaga, ayon sa pulisya. Nagtamo ng bahagyang pinsala ang bus driver at dalawa sa mga sakay niyang kawal ng Army, sabi ng isang non-uniformed personnel (NUP) ng Iligan City Police Station 2 nang kapanayamin ng Bandera sa telepono. Naganap ang insidente dakong alas-11 sa isang bulubunduking lugar na malapit sa Bato detachment, Brgy. Maria Cristina. Lumabas sa imbestigasyon na nagloko ang preno habang binabagtas ng bus ang pababa at pakurbang daan, kaya kinabig ng driver ang bus sa gilid kung saan ito nasalpok sa isang poste ng kuryente at puno. “May naka-convoy din na dalawang sasakyan ng Army, nagkabundulan din sila nung biglaang paghinto, kasi nasa unahan nila ‘yung bus. Pero walang injured sa kanila, doon lang sa bus,” sabi ng police NUP. Inarkila ng militar ang bus, na pag-aari ng Rural Transit Mindanao Inc., upang maghatid ng mga sundalo mula Marawi matapos ang bakbakan doon, aniya. “Sabi ng ibang nakasakay dun sa bus, nagbibiruan sila, ‘di kami namatay sa bakbakan pero dito pa ata kami madadale,” sabi pa ng police NUP.

