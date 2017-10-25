Toll hike sa NLEX, Star toll inangalan

Dismayado si Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate sa pagpayag ng Toll Regulatory Board na magkaroon ng provisional toll hike sa North Luzon Expressway at Star Toll. Dismayado si Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate sa pagpayag ng Toll Regulatory Board na magkaroon ng provisional toll hike sa North Luzon Expressway at Star Toll.

Ayon kay Zarate hindi makatwiran na ipatutupad na ang pagtaas sa Nobyembre 6 kahit na hindi pa nagpapatawag ng pagdinig para sa gagawing pagtataas.

“This proposed hikes are very questionable because of lack of transparency. Up till now these expressway operators have yet to give us a copy of their Supplemental Toll Operations Agreement that we have requested since more than three years ago,” ani Zarate.

Sinabi ni Zarate na kung walang itinatago dapat ay ilabas ang kontrata.

“The refusal of the parties involved in the STOA to disclose the contents of the said contract arouses suspicions of over-collection and over-compensation in favor of these companies,” dagdag pa ng solon.

Haharangin umano ng Bayan Muna ang pay hike kapag nagsagawa ng pagdinig ang TRB. Hinikayat din ni Zarate ang Kongreso na magsagawa ng imbestigasyon.

“Besides, we believe that there is no basis for such proposed hikes. In the last four years, these expressway companies have been earning P2.3B-P2.99B income. They are hardly at the losing end of the deal, they just want to rake in more profits.”