Tax case vs Erap, Loi ibinasura By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Tuluyan ng ibinasura ng Court of Tax Appeal ang P2.9 bilyong tax case na isinampa ng Bureau of Internal Revenue laban kay dating Pangulo at ngayon ay Manila Mayor Joseph ‘Erap’ Estrada at kanyang misis na si dating Sen. Luisa ‘Loi’ Ejercito kaugnay ng Jose Velarde account. Tuluyan ng ibinasura ng Court of Tax Appeal ang P2.9 bilyong tax case na isinampa ng Bureau of Internal Revenue laban kay dating Pangulo at ngayon ay Manila Mayor Joseph ‘Erap’ Estrada at kanyang misis na si dating Sen. Luisa ‘Loi’ Ejercito kaugnay ng Jose Velarde account. Sa 31-pahinang en banc decision, kinatigan nito ang desisyon ng Second Division noong Nobyembre 25, 2015 na nagbabasura sa kaso. Ayon sa korte walang sapat na batayan ang tax assessment kay Estrada na isang paglabag sa kanyang karapatan. Wala umanong naipakita ang BIR na ibang rekord at assessment maliban sa desisyon ng Sandiganbayan Special Division noong Setyembre 12, 2007 na guilty si Estrada sa plunder. Hindi rin umano nagbigay ang BIR ng kopya ng desisyon ng Sandiganbayan upang patunayan na si Estrada ang may-ari ng Velarde account. Wala rin umanong katibayan ang ahensya upang mapatunayan na mayroong hindi idineklarang yaman si Estrada na magiging batayan ng kanilang pagbubuwis. Sa pagdinig ng plunder case sinabi ni Clarissa Ocampo ng Equitable PCI Bank na nakita niya si Estrada na pumirma bilang si Jose Velarde. Sa isang punto ay umabot sa P3.2 bilyon ang laman ng account na ito. Inaangkin naman ni Jaime Dichaves ang naturang account.

