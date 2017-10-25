Kritiko ni DU30 kulang lang sa sex-Andanar Bandera

SINABI ni Communications Secretary Martin Andanar na kulang lang umano sa sex ang mga kritiko na mga European ni Pangulong Duterte sa harap naman ng mga batikos kaugnay ng gera ng gobyerno kontra droga. SINABI ni Communications Secretary Martin Andanar na kulang lang umano sa sex ang mga kritiko na mga European ni Pangulong Duterte sa harap naman ng mga batikos kaugnay ng gera ng gobyerno kontra droga. “Iyung nga maingay na palaiyot, alam mo ang problema sa kanila hanggang ingay lang, wala namang napatunayan. Kung tatanungin mo iyung kanilang mga prime minister, mga presidente, iyung talagang namamahala sa kanilang mga bansa pati sila sumusuporta kay President Duterte,” sabi ni Andanar sa kanyang talumpati sa isang pagtitipon sa England na naka-post sa Youtube. Ang palaiyot ay isang Visayan word na nangangahulugan sa ingles ng “ lecherous, given to excessive indulgence in sexual activity.” Ipinagtanggol naman ni Andanar ang kanyang pahayag sa pagsasabing ito ay isang komento lamang. “It was a comment made amongst dds friends in jest. I was referring to organizations in Europe criticizing PRRD. Ablan and I are attending a two day conference called ‘Making All Voices Count, Policy and Practice Dialogue’ in Brighton,” giit ni Duterte.

