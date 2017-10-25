Dating opisyal ng Aegis Juris tetestigo kaugnay ng pagpatay kay Atio INQUIRER.net

SINABI ni Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II na pumayag nang tumestigo ang isang miyembro ng Aegis Juris Fraternity na nakasaksi sa isinagawang hazing sa University of Santo Tomas (UST) law student na si Horacio “Atio” Castillo III. SINABI ni Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II na pumayag nang tumestigo ang isang miyembro ng Aegis Juris Fraternity na nakasaksi sa isinagawang hazing sa University of Santo Tomas (UST) law student na si Horacio “Atio” Castillo III. Idinagdag ni Aguirre na nakipagkita si Mark Ventura, na dating opisyal ng Aegis Juris, kasama ang kanyang nanay at abogado sa kanya at sa mga opisyal ng National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) at nagbigay ng testimonya kaugnay ng isinagawang hazing kay Ation na nagresulta sa kanyang pagkamatay. “He narrated to us what he know about what happened to Atio… Mr. Ventura gave us the names. After hearing the names, I immediately decided to place him under provisional acceptance of WPP (Witness Protection Program),” sabi ni Aguirre. Nag-aalok ang gobyerno ng proteksyon sa mga miyembro ng Aegis Juris fraternity, bagamat si Ventura lamang ang tumanggap ng alok.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.