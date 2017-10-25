DU30 tutulak papuntang Japan mula Oct. 29-Oct. 31 para sa isang working visit

TUTULAK papuntang Japan si Pangulong Duterte para sa tatlong araw na working viisit mula Oktubre 29 hanggang Octubre 31.
Kinumpirma ng Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) ang muling pagbisita ni Duterte sa Japan matapos ang huli niyang biyahe sa naturang bansa noong 2016. Ito na ang ikatlong pagbisita ni Duterte sa Japan.
“The President will discuss with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe matters of mutual interest to both countries. He is also scheduled to meet other high-ranking Japanese government officials and influential captains of industry,” sabi ng DFA sa isang pahayag na ipinadala sa Malacanang Press Corps (MPC).
Idinagdag ng DFA na inaasahan ding matatalakay ang mga isyu hinggil sa peace and stability sa rehiyon, partikular sa Korean Peninsula.
“Both sides are also expected to engage in dialogue relative to the Philippine chairmanship of ASEAN and preparations for the Prime Minister’s own return visit to the Philippines for the 31st ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings in Manila this November,” dagdag ng DFA.
