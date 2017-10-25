Isabel Granada naka-coma sa isang ospital sa Qatar INQUIRER.net

NAKA-comatose ang Actress-singer na si Isabel Granada sa isang ospital sa Qatar matapos makaranas ng multiple cardiac arrest, ayon sa ulat ng Radyo Inquirer kaninang umaga. Ibinase ng ulat mula sa impormasyon mula sa isang post sa Facebook ng kaibigan ni Granada na si Lalaine Bianca Lapus. “She suddenly collapsed (lang) daw. So (I’m) doing my best to get updates from the people who are there now. Please please she needs prayer warriors now,” sabi ni Lapus sa kanyang post. Ayon kay Lapus, nakaranas si Granada ng internal bleeding at aneurysm, at kasalukuyang ginagamot sa Hamad General Hospital. Sinabi ni Lapus na nag-collapse si Granada at agad na isinugod sa ospital. Ayon pa sa ulat ng Radyo Inquirer, kinumpirma ang ulat ng isa pang kaibigan ni Granada na si Robby Tarroza. “I would like to ask for healing prayers for my dear friend, sis Isabel Granada She was rushed at the Heart Hospital Hamad Medical Corp. Now at HGH (Hamad General Hospital) in Qatar. I have not communicated with her family yet (I’m) waiting for updates. (B)ut the initial info I got is from our dear Robby Tarroza, according to his post Isa is in Critical Condition. Massive internal bleeding in the head. Aneurysm,” sabi ni sa Facebook. Idinagdag ni Lapus na nakatakdang sumailalim si Granada sa operasyon anumang oras.

