Zubiri sinabing hazing suspect na si Solano niloloko ang buong bansa

SINABI ni Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri na niloloko ng hazing suspek na si John Paul Solano ang buong bansa matapos namang sabihin na namatay ang biktimang si University of Santo Tomas (UST) law student Horacio “Atio” Castillo III dahil sa sakit sa puso at hindi sa mga pinsalang tinamo matapos na isailalim sa hazing ng Aegis Juris fraternity noong Setyembre 17.

“Hazing suspect Solano now fooling the entire nation,” sabi ni Zubiri.

Idinagdag ni Zubiri na pawang palusot na lamang ang sinasabi ni Solano..

“Regardless of any pre-condition of which the parents completely deny, it’s obvious that they are just trying to find excuses for Atio’s murder,” dagdag ni Zubiri.

Partikular na binanggit ni Zubiri ang mga tinamong pinsala ni Castillo base na rin sa isinagawang autopsy ng mga eksperto.

“So how can they explain the discoloration of the body due to massive hematoma? How can they dispute the medico-legal finding of DNA of Atio on the paddle used by the Aegis Juris frat men of which is illegal to use under the anti-hazing Law?” tanong pa ni Zubiri.

Iginiit ni Zubiri na hindi lamang ito kawalan ng respeto sa mga magulang ni Castillo, kundi malaking kasinungalingan para maprotektahan ni Solano ang kanyang mga kasama sa fraternity.

“Their alibi clearly shows a massive disrespect for Atio, his family and the Filipino people. Does he even have proof of his statement being that Atio is an athlete football player of Colegio San Agustin,” sabi ni Zubiri.

“Clearly, Solano is lying through his teeth, covering up for his frat brods like a criminal syndicate member and he should be punished as well for conspiracy, obstruction of justice, and perjury for the Death of Atio Castillo,” dagdag ni Zubiri. Inquirer.net