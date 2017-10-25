Pinoy na gustong mahuling buhay ang drug suspects dumami-SWS By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Mahalaga para sa mga Filipino na mahuling buhay ang mga drug suspect, ayon sa survey ng Social Weather Station.

Sa mga tinanong kung gaano ka-importante na mahuli ng mga pulis nang buhay ang mga taong pinaghihinalaang kasabwat sa illegal na droga, sinabi ng 76 porsyento na ito ay talagang importante, 19 porsyento ang nagsabi na medyo importante o kabuaang 95 porsyento.

Malayo ito sa tatlong porsyento na nagsabi na medyo hindi importante at dalawang porsyento na talagang hindi importante.

Mas mataas ang naniniwala da dapat buhay ang mga suspek sa 90 porsyento (68 porsyentong talagang importante at 22 porsyentong medyo importante) na naitala sa survey noong Hunyo.

Pinakamarami ang nagsabi na mahalagang buhay ang mga suspek sa National Capital Region at iba pang bahagi ng Luzon na kapwa nakapagtala ng 96 porsyento, pareho namang 94 porsyento ang naitala sa Visayas at Mindanao.

Nang tanungin naman ang mga respondent kung sa palagay nila ay mahalaga para sa mga pulis na mahuli ang mga suspek 76 porsyento ang nagsabi na importante (51 porsyentong talagang importante at 25 porsyentong medyo importante).

Nagsabi naman ang 23 porsyento (14 porsyentong medyo hindi importante at 9 porsyentong hindi talaga importante) na hindi ito mahalaga para sa mga pulis kung buhay ang suspek.

Ang survey ay ginawa mula Setyembre 23-27 at kinuha ang opinyon ng 1,500 respondents.

