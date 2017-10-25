PANOORIN: Rouge band performs latest single, Gulong Gulong Buhay By Djan Magbanua

Para sa mga GGB or gulong gulo sa buhay ang latest single ng pop rock band all-girl band na Rouge. With their latest single, Gulong Gulong Buhay, inaasahan ng Rouge na isa lang itong hakbang para makabuo ng bagong album. Nagperform ang members na sila Jeri Oro (guitars), Kara Mendez (bass), Princess Ybañez (violin) at Gyan Murriel (drums) para sa press at ilang piling kaibigan kailan lang sa Ka Freddies Bar nitong Martes lamang. Ang kantang Gulong Gulong buhay ay featured din ang artist friend nila na si Kettle Mata na siyang nag-areglo ng kanta. Panoorin ang performance dito: Mapapakinggan na ang Gulong Gulong Buhay sa Spotify, Itunes at iba pang online music stores.

