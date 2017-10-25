La Salle, Adamson llamado kontra UE, UST

Mga Laro Ngayon

(SM MOA Arena)

2 p.m. UE vs La Salle

4 p.m. UST vs Adamson

Team Standings: Ateneo (9-0); La Salle (7-2); Adamson (6-3); FEU (5-4); UP (4-5); NU (3-6); UE (3-7); UST (0-9)

PUNTIRYA ng nagdedepensang kampeong De La Salle Green Archers at ng umuusbong na Adamson Falcons na makahirit ng panalo kontra sa magkahiwalay na naghihingalong kalaban sa pagpapatuloy ngayon ng Season 80 UAAP men’s basketball tournament sa MOA Arena, Pasay City.

Makakasagupa ng La Salle ang University of the East ganap na alas-2 ng hapon habang makakatapat naman ng Adamson ang wala pang panalong University of Santo Tomas dakong alas-4 ng hapon.

Kapwa galing sa panalo ang La Salle at UE at pareho nilang huling nakasagupa ang University of the Philippines na matapos ang magandang simula ay unti-unti nang nahuhulog sa team standings.

Naaig ang Archers kontra Maroons, 85-62, habang nagwagi naman ang UE sa UP, 73-64, para sa ikatlong dikit na panalo nito sa elims.

Matapos na matalo ng pitong sunod sa umpisa ng season ay biglang nabuhayan ang Red Warriors na may three-game winning streak papasok sa labang ito.

May tsansa pa ang UE na makapasok sa Final Four pero kailangan nitong maipanalo ang lahat ng natitira nitong mga laban kabilang ang 2 p.m. game kontra La Salle ngayon.

Puntirya naman ng Adamson na manatili sa ikatlong puwesto at makalapit ng isang hakbang patungo sa Final Four. Pinapaboran itong manalo laban sa kulelat na UST Tigers na may 0-9 kartada. —Angelito Oredo