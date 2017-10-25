Stags pasok sa semis

Laro sa Biyernes

(MOA Arena) 3:30 p.m. San Sebastian vs JRU BINIGYAN ng San Sebastian College ng dobleng selebrasyon ang ika-56 kaarawan ng coach nitong si Edgar Macaraya matapos biguin sa matira-matibay playoff game ang Colegio de San Juan de Letran, 74-69, upang angkinin ang pinakahuling silya sa stepladder semifinals ng 93rd NCAA men’s basketball tournament sa MOA Arena. Sinandigan ng Stags ang career-high na 36 puntos ni Michael Calisaan at ang krusyal na atake ni Ryan Costelo sa huling 44.9 segundo ng laro upang manalo at manatiling buhay ang tsansang makapasok sa Finals. “Talagang gusto ko po manalo, apat na taon na ako sa college at ngayon lang ako nakapasok sa Final Four, paano pa kaya kung mag-champion,” sabi ni Calisaan, na humablot din ng 10 rebounds. Nagtabla sa ikawalo at huling pagkakataon ang laban mula sa split sa free throw ni Bong Quinto ng Letran, 69-all, bago ang pagbulusok ng San Sebastian sa natitirang minuto ng laban upang itakda ang pakikipagharap nito kontra sa pumangatlo na Jose Rizal University sa pagsisimula ng stepladder semifinals. Naghihintay na sa Finals ang wala pang talong Lyceum.—Angelito Oredo

