Pag-uwi ng Pinoy fighters ng ISIS pinaghahandaan na –DND By John Roson Bandera

Nagpadala ang mga Pilipinong nasa Iraq ng impormasyon tungkol sa possibleng pag-uwi ng mga nakidigma, kaya pinalalakas ng mga ahensiyang pangseguridad ang kani-kanilang kakayanan, sabi ni Lorenzana sa isang pulong-balitaan sa Clark, Pampanga. “I got a message from our embassy in Baghdad and we have this information from the intelligence, they have a long list of names names of Malaysians and Indonesians fighting in Iraq, and a couple of Filipinos who might come back, so we are monitoring these people,” aniya. Ayon kay Lorenzana, binalaan ng mga kaalyado ang Pilipinas tungkol sa posibleng pag-uwi ng mga nakidigma bago pa man ang Marawi siege na sinuportahan ng ISIS, pero kamakailan niya lang natanggap ang listahan.

