Dingdong, Marian nagnakaw ng sandali sa Batangas

IT is indeed a happy and relaxing weekend for Dingdong Dantes’ family dahil sa pagbabakasyon nila last weekend sa San Benito farm sa Batangas.

Kitang-kita ang kaligayahan ng Kapuso Royal family sa mga photos na ipinost ni Dingdong at ng kanyang misis na si Marian Rivera sa kanilang social media accounts.

Isa pang kumuha ng attention ng kanilang followers ay ang mala-beauty queen na pose ng kanilang unica hija na si Zia. Kaya naman ang mga fans ni Dingdong, agree sa kanya nang tinawag niya itong “our little Miss Philippines.” Isa sa mga celebrity babies si Zia sa mga itinuturing na pampa-good vibes ng mga netizens ngayon dahil sa mga photos nito sa Instagram.

Sabi nga ng isang loyal fan ng DongYan, “Kapag malungkot ako at walang magawa, titingnan ko lang ang mga photos ni Zia sa IG nina Dong at Yan Yan, in an instant, feeling happy na me!”

Samantala, the search is over na nga ba para kay Pepe (Dingdong) ngayong nakita na niya ang kanyang inang si Judy (Jaclyn Jose)?

Ngunit sa pagpapakilala kay Judy bilang Victorina Deogracia y Villadolid ni Emilio (Edu Manzano), magawa pa kaya ni Pepe na makuha ang ina sa kamay ng mortal niyang kalaban? Abangan ang mas marami pang super intense na eksena sa nangungunang primetime series sa GMA, ang Alyas Robin Hood after Super Ma’am!