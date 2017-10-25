Dingdong, Marian nagnakaw ng sandali sa Batangas

IT is indeed a happy and relaxing weekend for Dingdong Dantes’ family dahil sa pagbabakasyon nila last weekend sa San Benito farm sa Batangas.
Kitang-kita ang kaligayahan ng Kapuso Royal family sa mga photos na ipinost ni Dingdong at ng kanyang misis na si Marian Rivera sa kanilang social media accounts.
Isa pang kumuha ng attention ng kanilang followers ay ang mala-beauty queen na pose ng kanilang unica hija na si Zia. Kaya naman ang mga fans ni Dingdong, agree sa kanya nang tinawag niya itong “our little Miss Philippines.” Isa sa mga celebrity babies si Zia sa mga itinuturing na pampa-good vibes ng mga netizens ngayon dahil sa mga photos nito sa Instagram.
Sabi nga ng isang loyal fan ng DongYan, “Kapag malungkot ako at walang magawa, titingnan ko lang ang mga photos ni Zia sa IG nina Dong at Yan Yan, in an instant, feeling happy na me!”
Samantala, the search is over na nga ba para kay Pepe (Dingdong) ngayong nakita na niya ang kanyang inang si Judy (Jaclyn Jose)?
Ngunit sa pagpapakilala kay Judy bilang Victorina Deogracia y Villadolid ni Emilio (Edu Manzano), magawa pa kaya ni Pepe na makuha ang ina sa kamay ng mortal niyang kalaban? Abangan ang mas marami pang super intense na eksena sa nangungunang primetime series sa GMA, ang Alyas Robin Hood after Super Ma’am!
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94