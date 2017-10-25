Komedyante nanghipo, nanghalik daw ng bellman arestado By Ervin Santiago Bandera

ARESTADO ang komedyanteng si Atak matapos hipuan at halikan diumano ang isang bell attendant sa isang hotel-casino sa Parañaque City. Sa reklamo ni Mark Christian Macavinta, staff sa Okada Manila, sinabi nitong bigla na lang daw siyang hinalikan at hinipuan ni Atak (Ronnie Arana sa tunay na buhay) sa maselang bahagi ng katawan nang ihatid niya ang comedian sa kwarto nito sa Okada Manila. Agad daw itinulak ni Macavinta si Atak at mabilis na lumabas ng kwarto. Inireport daw niya agad sa security officer ng nasabing hotel-casino ang komedyante at tumawag ng pulis. Dinampot ng mga rumespondeng pulis si Atak at dinala sa Parañaque Police. Sasampahan siya ng nagreklamong lalaki ng kasong acts of lasciviousness. Bukas ang pahinang ito para sa magiging paliwanag ni Atak.

