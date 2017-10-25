Danita Paner sinigawan ni direk Cathy kaya nag-resign sa ‘La Luna Sangre’

MULING pumirma ng limang taong kontrata si Danita Paner sa Viva Artist Agency at masaya ang singer/actress sa pagkakataong ito, aniya, talagang pinaghandaan na niya ang kanyang pagbabalik.

Ayon kay Danita, “Si boss Vic (del Rosario) po ang bahala, sabi niya, gagawa po ako ng album, bale second album ko na po, my first album was when I was 17 years old dito rin sa Viva. Sana po, gusto ko more on acting, I miss acting, I miss doing teleserye po.”

“Nag-guest po ako sa isang episode ng La Luna Sangre as a vampire, pero umalis po ako. Hindi naman po ako namatay doon,” pahayag ng dalaga.

Hindi itinago ni Danita na napilitan siyang umalis sa LLS dahil hindi niya nakaya ang mapagalitan ni direk Cathy Garcia Molina.

“Hindi ko po kasi napaghandaan ‘yung sigaw, so natakot ako, first time ko pong maka-experience ng ganu’n. Hindi po ako sanay. Hindi naman po ako minura, pero natakot po talaga ako, as in nanginig ako.

“Gustung-gusto ko po ‘yung role ko at may trabaho ako, pero hindi po ako makapag-isip, hindi ako makapagtrabaho sa sobrang takot,” kuwento ni Danita.

Nanghihinayang ngayon ang dalaga dahil hindi na si direk Cathy ang direktor ng La Luna Sangre, “Oo nga po, si direk GB (Sampedro) na raw, sayang nga po.”

Kung puwede pa raw sana ay type ni Danita na bumalik sa LLS, “Gusto ko po, pero paano? Kaya pa ba? Kasi ako po ‘yung nag-back out. Sana po, we’ll see.”