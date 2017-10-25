Bashers galit na galit sa hugot ni Ai Ai: Shut up ka na lang!

ONE Facebook account, Trending News Portal, picked-up our item on Ai Ai delas Alas’ caption sa kanyang Instagram account in which she said, “Iba nga nagparetoke lang artista na.”

Ang daming nag-react na netizens, mostly harping against her.

“Bakit nag puputok ang butse mo Ai Ai? Magparetoke ka rin ng baba mo. buhay nila iyon masaya sila sa ginagawa nila at isa pa pera nila ang ginagastos nila.”

“Look who’s talking kung totoo nga na sinabi ni Ai2 yan? Di ba nagpalaki ka ng boobs para dun sa naging asawa o ka live in mo na singer at sinabi mo lahat gagawin mo pra dun sa lalaki kaya nagpaboobs ka.

Nagpa lipo ka din so anong tawag mo dun? If I were you I’ll just shut my mouth.”

“Bakit di ba sya retokada? May makeup lang sya kaya sya may itsura. Alisan mo kaya yan ng makeup dun talagang lalabas itsura nyan.”

“Ano naman ang problema dun mis AY AY? Na ngarap lang ang tao at gusto lang matupad. Swerti mo lang dahil naging artista ka ng hndi cnasadya. Wag mo naman ipagmalaki na kahit ganyan ang itsura mo nging artista ka. kung nagparetoke man cla dahil sa pangarap nila at yun ang alam nilang way para maging artista. Wala ka ng paki dun.”

Well, one guy defended the comedienne and said, “Some people kasi went overboard in changing their features. Tama naman kasi si AiAi na minsan mas importante ang talent.

“Ang iba kasi imbes gumanda ay lalong pumapanget. Dito sa atin ang daming mas pumanget imbes gumanda.”