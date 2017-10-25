Xian napiling host ng 2017 Miss Grand International sa Vietnam

SI Xian Lim ang magiging host ng Miss Grand International 2017 coronation night na gaganapin sa ngayong araw sa Phu Quoc, Vietnam. Ito ang unang pagkakataon na isang Pinoy ang magho-host ng nasabing event.
“I feel very blessed and excited na napili ako to host and I’m hosting this with Nicole Cordoves (Binibining Pilipinas Miss Grand International 2016). I don’t know what to expect and it’s just gonna be an exciting feel and it’s different kapag pageant talaga,” pahayag ng aktor sa isang panayam.
Hirit pa niya, “Kasi it’s all about the beauty queens naman so we’re just there to have a good show and have fun with them.”
“It is also my first time host abroad. Sabi ko, paano ba ‘to? Kailangan ko ng mag-aral ng Vietnamese pero I’m sure it’s gonna be fun. It’s just gonna be a chill night and everyone’s just gonna be having a wonderful time kasi nakikita ko, they’ve been rehearsing for months na, eh,” chika pa ng binata.
