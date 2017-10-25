Bea nag-produce ng advocacy film para sa QCinema filmfest

BUKOD sa pag-arte, abala rin si Bea Binene sa pagpo-promote ng kanyang sariling pelikula na kapupulutan ng aral lalo na ng mga millennials at estudyanteng kagaya niya.

Sa self-produced advocacy film niyang “Fading Paradise,” ipakikita niya kung paano dapat pangalagaan ang kalikasan at ano ang magiging epekto kung ito ay mapababayaan.

Bida sa kwento sina Bea at Krystal Reyes, at gaganap sila bilang magkaibigang pupunta ng Bicol para hanapin ang paradise island na kinalakihan ni Bea. Pero pagdating nila rito ay unti-unti nilang matutuklasan na ang dating mala-paraisong ganda nito ay naging isang malungkot na isla na puno ng dumi at basura.

Nag-ugat ang advocacy film na ito mula sa layunin niyang makapagbigay kaalaman sa kabataan, at kasama niya ang kanyang ina sa pagbuo nito. “My mom and I wanted to have an indie film na may cause and gusto namin siyang i-tour sa mga schools. So we came up with the concept na magaan lang but can still educate others. So we really aim to show this to the millennials, the students,” ani Bea.

Laking pasasalamat din ng Kapuso star na suportado siya ng mga kabigan niya mula sa industriya at tinulungan siyang tapusin ang pelikula. Bukod kay Krystal, kasama rin niya rito sina Coleen Perez, Kenneth Paul Cruz, Mark Castillo, Angelo Serno with the special participation of Alma Moreno.

Napapanood ang “Fading Paradise” sa 2017 QCinema Film Festival sa ilang piling sinehan, kabilang na ang Gateway Cinema.