De Lima pinapa-contempt si Tolentino sa  SET

HINILING ni Sen. Leila de Lima sa Senate Electoral Tribunal (SET) na i-cite in contempt ang natalong kandidato sa pagka senador na si Presidential Adviser on Political Affairs na si Francis Tolentino matapos talakayin sa media ang kanyang inihaing electoral protest.

Sa limang-pahinang mosyon na inihain ni de Lima, sa pamamagitan ng kanyang legal counsel na si Teddy Rigoroso, inakusahan niya si Tolentino ng paglabag sa sub-judice rule matapos magpaunlak ng panayam sa media kaugnay ng progreso ng kanyang inihaing electoral protest.

“In the three revision days, protestant Tolentino made no recovery on physical count in the areas where he alleged the existence of fraud and irregularities, and yet publicly he acts as though he was a victim of fraud and the perpetrator was protestee De Lima,” sabi ni de Lima.

Sinabi ni Tolentino na may tanda ng iregularidad ang mga lumang balota sa isinagawang eleksiyon sa Calbayog City.

“When protestant Tolentino makes false and misleading utterances, the integrity of the Tribunal’s proceedings is put in question. Such public utterances also tend to violate the sub judice rule,” dagdag ni de Lima.

Nakuha ni de Lima ang ika-12 puwesto sa Senado, matapos makakuha ng 13.8 milyon, samantalang nasa ika-13 puwesto naman si Tolentino na may 12.5 milyong boto.