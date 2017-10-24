Pinoy na naniniwalang nagsisinungaling ang mga pulis sa pahayag na “nanlaban” ang mga drug suspect, dumarami-SWS

Maraming Pilipino ang naniniwala na kasinungalingan ang sinasabi ng pulisya na nanlalaban ang mga drug suspect kaya napapatay. Lumabas sa resulta ng bagong Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey na nabawasan ang mga Pinoy na naniniwala sa katwiran na ito ng Philippine National Police (PNP). Nasa 37 percent ang naniniwala na nagsisinungaling ang mga pulis kapag sinabi nilang “nanlaban” ang drug suspect kaya ito napatay. Ito ay siyam na puntos na mataas sa 28 percent noong June. Nasa 17 percent lang ng respondents ang naniniwala na nagsasabi ng totoo ang mga pulis na “nanlaban” ang drug suspect kaya napatay, mas mababa ito ng walong puntos sa 25 percent noong June SWS survey. Habang nasa 45 percent ng mga Pinoy ang nananatiling undecided sa naturang isyu. Ayon sa SWS, dahil dito ay nasa significant -20 ang net opinion kaugnay ng pagsasabi ng totoo ng pulisya.

