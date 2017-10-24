Impeach Sereno pahinga muna

Hindi muna magsasagawa ang pagdinig ang House committee on justice kaugnay ng impeachment complaint laban kay Supreme Court Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno. Hindi muna magsasagawa ang pagdinig ang House committee on justice kaugnay ng impeachment complaint laban kay Supreme Court Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno. Ayon sa chairman ng komite na si Oriental Mindoro Rep. Reynaldo Umali maaaring magsagawa sila ng pagdinig pagkatapos ng ASEAN Summit. “We will most likely conduct the hearing after the ASEAN events because we will have difficulty mustering quorum,” ani Umali. Inanunsyo na ng liderato ng Kamara de Representantes na walang pasok sa Nobyembre 13-15. Sa 13 sana magbubukas ang sesyon. Sa pagdinig ng komite ay kanilang aalamin kung mayroong probable cause ang reklamo na inihain ni Atty. Larry Gadon. Pag-uusapan din ang inihaing mosyon ni Sereno na payagan ang kanyang mga abugado an i-cross examine ang mga ipatatawag na resource person ng komite. We will discuss this upon resumption of impeachment hearings,” dagdag pa ni Umali. Idineklara ng komite na sufficient in form, substance at mayroong grounds ang reklamo ni Gadon.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.