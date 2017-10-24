Bautista impeachment moot and academic na Bandera

Moot and academic” na kung ituring ng House committee on justice ang impeachment complaint laban kay Commission on Elections chairman Andres Bautista.

Sa kabila ng pag-anunsyo na “effective immediately” na ang pagbibitiw ni Bautista, itinuloy ng Justice committee ang pagdinig kahapon. Ang pagdinig ay para sana ayusin ang Articles of Impeachment na isasampa ng Kamara de Representantes sa Senado.

“I think this matter is all very clear. There was an offer, there was an acceptance, so there is now a meeting of the minds,” ani Umali. “This meeting of the minds rendered this matter finished.”

Ayon kay Umali magsusumite siya ng report sa plenaryo ng Kamara upang sabihin na hindi na itinuloy ang paghahain ng kaso.

“Magre-report lang ako kasi overtaken by event, mooted by the acceptance of the resignation,” ani Umali.

Dumalo sa pagdinig kahapon ang misis ni Bautista na si Patricia at ang abugado nito na si Lorna Kapunan.

Sinabi ni Kapunan na matapos na mawalan ng saysay ang impeachment complaint hindi na makapagtatago si Bautista sa immunity at maaari na itong masampahan ng kaso sa korte.

Naniniwala si Kapunan na malakas ang ebidensya na hawak nila kaugnay ng tagong yaman ni Bautista na hindi nito idineklara sa kanyang Statement of Assets Liabilities and Networth.

Inakusahan din si Bautista na tumanggap ng komisyon mula sa Divina Law firm, na abugado ng Smartmatic, ang kompanya na may hawak ng kontrata ng automated counting machines.

“He now cannot hide under the immunity. He will be sued at the proper time as private citizen Andy Bautista,” ani Kapunan.

Dahil isang impeachable official dahil sa pagiging chairman ng Comelec, hindi maaaring kasuhan si Bautista sa regular na korte kundi maaari lamang i-impeach.

Nauna ng ibinasura ng justice committee ang reklamo laban kay Bautista subalit ng hindi ito magbitiw kaagad ay binaliktad ito ng Kamara sa botohan sa plenaryo.

Noong una, sinabi ni Bautista na magbibitiw siya sa pagtatapos ng taon.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.