La Nina inaantabayanan ng Pagasa

3:43 pm | Tuesday, October 24th, 2017

May malaking posibilidad na magkaroon ng mahinang La Nina ang bansa bago matapos ang taon.

    Ayon sa Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration mayroong 65-70 porsyentong ‘probability’ na magkaroon ng mahinang La Nina.
      “Based on the current monitoring conditions and model forecasts, there is a probability of about sixty five to seventy percent that a weak La Niña will develop in either late October or November 2017, which may last through the first quarter of 2018,” saad ng advisory.
    Dahil dito ay magkakaroon ng ‘above normal’ na pag-ulan sa malaking bahagi ng bansa na maaaring magdulot ng baha at landslide.
      Noong Setyembre pa umano nila binabantayan ang posibilidad ng pagkakaroon ng La Nina.
    “All concerned agencies are advised to take precautionary measures to mitigate the potential adverse impacts of developing La Niña. PAGASA will closely monitor these conditions and regular updates and advisories shall be issued as appropriate.”

