Palasyo sa PUVs: Ipatupad ang 20% discount kahit walang pasok Bandera

PINAALALAHANAN ng Palasyo ang mga pampublikong transportasyon na sumunod sa 20 porsiyento diskuwento para sa mga mag-aaral na sakop na kahit walang pasok at epektibo na sa Sabado. Sa isang briefing, sinabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella na ito’y batay na rin sa ipinalabas ng Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) na Memorandum Circular na nagkakaloob ng 20 porsiyentonh diskwento sa mga mag-aaral mula Lunes hanggang Linggo, kasama na ang summer break at mga holiday. Hindi naman sakop ng diskwento ang mga nag-aaral ng medicine, law, masteral at doctoral degrees.

