P34M jackpot pinaghatian ng NegOr, Cainta

Pinaghatian ng mananaya sa Negros Oriental at Cainta, Rizal ang P34.8 milyong jackpot prize ng Mega Lotto 6/45 sa bola Lunes ng gabi. Pinaghatian ng mananaya sa Negros Oriental at Cainta, Rizal ang P34.8 milyong jackpot prize ng Mega Lotto 6/45 sa bola Lunes ng gabi. Ayon kay Alexander Balutan, general manager ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, ang mga nanalo ay tumaya sa Zamboanguita, Negros Oriental at Sampaguita St., Floodway, Cainta, Rizal. Sila ang dalawang mananaya na tumaya sa winning number combination na 10-07-17-26-01-20. Umabot sa P17.6 milyon ang halaga ng itinaya sa naturang bola. Nanalo naman ng tig-P7,150 ang 123 mananaya na nakalimang numero. Tig-P200 naman ang 3,395 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 35,677 mananaya na nakatatlong numero. Samantala, lalapit na sa P100 million mark ang jackpot prize ng Grand Lotto 6/55. Hindi tinamaan ang P89.7 milyong jackpot prize sa bola kamakalawa kaya inaasahang aakyat ito sa P94 milyon sa bola mamayang gabi. Ang winning number combination ay 23-18-13-20-54-12. Nanalo ng tig-P80,710 ang 12 mananaya na nakalimang numero. Tig-P950 naman ang 808 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 16,471 mananaya na nakatatlong numero.

