Tumbok Karera Tips, October 24, 2017 (@SAN LAZARO Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (6) Lyra; TUMBOK – (3) Diamond In The Rock/Flawless Diamond; LONGSHOT – (1) Kaluguran

Race 2 : PATOK – (5) Manila Boy; TUMBOK – (1) Tango Eco Kieth; LONGSHOT – (2) Perfect Match

Race 3 : PATOK – (1) Stark; TUMBOK – (11) Lirpa’s Choice; LONGSHOT – (7) Diamond Away

Race 4 : PATOK – (6) Daang Bakal; TUMBOK – (7) Artikulo Uno; LONGSHOT – (4) Blue Orchid/Double Sunrise

Race 5 : PATOK – (1) Director’s Dona; TUMBOK – (3) Significant Dream; LONGSHOT – (2) Newton’s Gal

Race 6 : PATOK – (5) Diva’s Champion; TUMBOK -(3) Ava Jing Pot Pot/Medaglia Espresso; LONGSHOT – (1) Temecula

Race 7 : PATOK – (5) St. Suswa; TUMBOK – (9) Sizzling Hot; LONGSHOT – (3) Reigning Jewel

Race 8 : PATOK – (1) Gintong Lawin/Top Secret; TUMBOK – (4) Camorra; LONGSHOT – (6) Jade Master

