DU30 idineklarang holiday sa Cebu sa Oct. 26 bilang pakikiisa sa libing ni Cardinal Vidal Bandera

IPINALABAS ni Pangulong Duterte ang Proclamation 333 na nagdeklara ng special non working holiday sa Cebu, kasama na ang Cebu City, Mandaue City at Lapu-Lapu City bilang pakikidalamhati sa nakatakdang libing ng namayapang si Cebu Archbishop Ricardo Vidal.

“It is but fitting and propler to give people of the province of Cebu the opportunity to remember, honor and show respect, and joint the interment of the late Archbishop Vidal,” sabi ni Duterte sa Proclamation 333.

Dumalaw si Duterte sa burol ni Vidal sa Cebu City Linggo ng hatinggabi.

