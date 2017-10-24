Elmo: Di ako madaling umiyak pero mabilis tumulo luha ko kapag drama ang eksena!



PASADO ang performance ni Elmo Magalona sa una niyang pagsabak sa Maalaala Mo Kaya last Saturday.

Ginampanan niya ang karakter ni Baning, ang mapagmahal na kapatid ng may poliong si Nonoy played by Yves Flores.

“Yung kwento ng family nila, basically isang family from Siquijor, the thing that’s really nice is that ‘yung bond nila, hindi talaga sila naghihiwalay para lang masuportahan yung isa’t isa,” lahad ni Elmo.

During our tsikahan with Elmo recently, ikinuwento niya sa amin what he felt about hi very first MMK episode, “It’s mostly excitement,” aniya. “I’m super happy kasi matagal ko nang gustong magkaroon ng MMK. It’s not easy talaga pero, in-accept ko kasi challenge, e.”

Nahirapan daw talaga si Elmo sa mga eksena kung saan kailangan niyang buhatin si Yves, “I think mas malaki pa siya sa akin, so it was also a challenge for me! So syempre yung iniisip ko yung situation ng character ko, tapos hawak hawak ko rin po si Yves sa likod ko. Pero since lahat ng kasama ko sa MMK, super sanay na sila, natulungan nila ako to make it comfortable,” sambit pa ni Elmo.

Iba raw ‘yung feeling ni Elmo na katrabaho ang mga taga-MMK, “Kaya ata ganun ‘yung lumalabas sa bawat episode nila dahil talaga sa mga nagtatrabaho behind the camera. Kasi ramdam ko sa kanilang lahat, everyone really puts all of their heart. And it helps me also, na ilagay ko talaga ang puso ko when I’m also portraying a role sa MMK.”

Tinanong namin si Elmo on what makes him cry easily and he said, “Hindi ko ma-explain, e. Siguro masasabi ko mababaw siya. Hindi ko ma-explain kasi hindi ako madaling umiyak. Pero kapag kailangan kong umiyak for a scene, madali na. Pero kunwari sa totoong buhay po, madalang po.”

Ni-reveal din ni Elmo na ang first episode rin niya sa programa ni Charo Santos ang kauna-unahan niyang proyekto sa ABS-CBN na hindi niya kasama ang kalabtim na si Janella Salvador.

“Nanibago ako and everytime may titingnan ako sa eksena, hindi yung face ni Janella yung tinitingnan ko, so it’s very difficult. But also, parang, I accept challenges so noong nalaman ko na hindi si Janella yung makakasama ko dito, I was ready to try it.”

Nakasama rin ni Elmo sa kanyang MMK episode sina Miles Ocampo, Smokey Manaloto, Arlene Muhlach, Pinky Marquez, Crispin Pineda, Josh de Guzman, JB Agustin at Faye Alhambra directed by Dado Lumibao.