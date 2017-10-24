Maricel inupakan ng mga fans nina Anne at Nadine; nagreklamo sa ‘It’s Showtime’ By Cristy Fermin Bandera

KINUKUWESTIYON ng mga tagasuporta nina Anne Curtis at Nadine Lustre ang mababang gradong ibinigay sa kanila ng Diamond Star na si Maricel Soriano sa labanan ng mga hosts ng It’s Showtime para sa selebrasyon ng kanilang ikawalong taong anibersaryo. Isa sa mga hurado si Marya, tuwang-tuwa ang mga fans ng Diamond Star sa isang linggo niyang paghuhurado sa noontime show, pero nakakatanggap ng mga bashing ngayon ang aktres dahil sa six points lang na ibinigay niya sa tropa nina Anne at Nadine. Natalo ang performance ng mga ito, ang dahilan daw ay ang mababang puntos na ibinigay ni Marya, kaya bash kung bash ngayon sa kanya ang mga fans ng natalong grupo. Kinuhang judge si Maricel Soriano, ibig sabihi’y may tiwala ang produksiyon sa kanyang kapasidad na sukatin kung aling grupo ang dapat magwagi, kaya hindi dapat kuwestiyunin ang pagiging hurado niya. Parang basketball lang ‘yan, umalma man ang mga tagasuporta ng isang koponan dahil sa inaakala nilang maling tawag ng referee ay wala na silang magagawa, a call is a call.

